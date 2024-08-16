Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 39.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.73% to Rs 133.98 croreNet profit of Bonlon Industries rose 39.34% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.73% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.9889.48 50 OPM %1.451.50 -PBDT1.511.18 28 PBT1.140.82 39 NP0.850.61 39
