Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 203.72% to Rs 10.60 croreNet profit of Atal Realtech rose 230.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 203.72% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.603.49 204 OPM %10.3817.48 -PBDT1.130.42 169 PBT0.880.27 226 NP0.660.20 230
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content