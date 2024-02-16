Sensex (    %)
                        
ATS Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.84% to Rs 3.54 crore
Net Loss of ATS Infrabuild Pvt reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.84% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.543.80 -7 OPM %-28.25-36.32 -PBDT-0.69-0.83 17 PBT-0.70-0.84 17 NP-0.70-0.63 -11
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

