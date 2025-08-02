Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 345.95 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 5.74% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 345.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 337.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales345.95337.44 3 OPM %16.1116.48 -PBDT51.9249.23 5 PBT41.8440.09 4 NP32.2230.47 6
