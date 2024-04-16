Business Standard
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 1.47%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 7.64% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 1.47% today to trade at Rs 622.55. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.83% to quote at 53582.72. The index is up 1.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 1.45% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 11.7 % over last one year compared to the 21.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 7.64% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1920 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 813 on 08 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 554 on 20 Mar 2024.
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

