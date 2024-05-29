AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.85, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.79% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% jump in NIFTY and a 9.4% jump in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 645.85, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 22752.4. The Sensex is at 74735.84, down 0.58%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49142.15, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 645.05, up 1.82% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 16.79% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% jump in NIFTY and a 9.4% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

