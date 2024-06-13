Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aurionpro gains after RBI grants final nod for operating as 'online payment aggregator'

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions advanced 2.69% to Rs 2612.20 after the company announced the receipt of final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an 'online payment aggregator'.
Receiving the final approval from RBI to operate as a full-fledged online payment aggregator is a significant milestone in achieving our long-term goals as a payment service provider, the company said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Balkrishna Pangam, CEO Aurionpro Payments, stated that the company is grateful to the RBI for this authorization and it looks forward to commencing the business at the earliest.
"With our innovative solutions and expertise, we are excited to contribute to Indias digital transformation journey, the CEO added.
Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48% to Rs 39.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 26.60 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 29% to Rs 246.87 crore as compared with Rs 190.65 crore posted in Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon