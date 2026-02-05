Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 10.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 371.03 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 10.96% to Rs 42.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 371.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 306.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

