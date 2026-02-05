Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 10.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 371.03 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 10.96% to Rs 42.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 371.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 306.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales371.03306.11 21 OPM %20.3220.85 -PBDT75.3266.65 13 PBT64.6059.20 9 NP42.1547.34 -11

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

