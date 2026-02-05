Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.05% to Rs 1209.31 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 15.74% to Rs 115.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 1209.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 951.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1209.31951.8720.7325.24232.41218.77178.81180.42115.71137.33

