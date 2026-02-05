Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.94% to Rs 93.35 croreNet profit of Orient Ceratech rose 159.41% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 93.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.3574.12 26 OPM %12.468.43 -PBDT11.875.76 106 PBT8.032.15 273 NP4.411.70 159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST