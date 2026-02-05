Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.94% to Rs 93.35 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 159.41% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 93.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.3574.1212.468.4311.875.768.032.154.411.70

