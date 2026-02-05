Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 25.94% to Rs 93.35 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 159.41% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 93.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.3574.12 26 OPM %12.468.43 -PBDT11.875.76 106 PBT8.032.15 273 NP4.411.70 159

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

