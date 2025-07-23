Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.74% to Rs 336.82 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 18.14% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 336.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales336.82261.62 29 OPM %20.2421.21 -PBDT69.8360.08 16 PBT59.7954.44 10 NP51.3143.43 18
