Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 28.74% to Rs 336.82 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 18.14% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 336.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales336.82261.62 29 OPM %20.2421.21 -PBDT69.8360.08 16 PBT59.7954.44 10 NP51.3143.43 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House consolidated net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House consolidated net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 5.95% in the June 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 5.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon