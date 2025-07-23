InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 111.85 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 200.90% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 111.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales111.8596.96 15 OPM %20.7516.12 -PBDT35.2218.05 95 PBT28.8511.35 154 NP23.327.75 201
