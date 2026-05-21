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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions rose 3.38% to Rs 815.65 after the company announced its largest order win in the US market through its subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc.

Aurionpro Fintech signed a strategic three-year agreement with a leading US-based fintech platform focused on digital insurance payments. The engagement is expected to generate more than $33 million in revenue over the contract period.

The deal expands Aurionpros existing relationship with the customer, which already uses the companys payments framework software and allied services.

Under the agreement, Aurionpro Fintech will provide enhancement and maintenance services for the existing payment platform. The scope also includes cloud and DevOps solutions, AI support and data engineering services.

 

Raj Biyani, EVP and Head of Aurionpro Fintech Inc., said the engagement strengthens the companys credentials in the US payments and fintech market and reflects its engineering and technology capabilities.

Aurionpro Solutions provides technology solutions across banking, payments, insurance, transit, mobility and government sectors. The company focuses on AI-led platforms, digital engineering and enterprise software solutions.

The company reported 22.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.51 crore on a 5.7% rise in revenue to Rs 345.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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