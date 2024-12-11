Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions jumps on bagging order

Aurionpro Solutions jumps on bagging order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions jumped 6.76% to Rs 1825 after the company secured a deal with a major Saudi bank to modernize its corporate banking tech using "iCashpro+".

Aurionpro Solutions has secured a significant order from a major Saudi Arabian bank to modernize its corporate banking operations using the iCashpro+ platform. This strategic partnership aims to streamline banking processes, enhance digital offerings, and elevate customer experiences.

This win marks Aurionpro's second major achievement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)this year, solidifying its position as a leading provider of digital transaction banking solutions in the region. By aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Aurionpro's innovative technology empowers the bank to drive economic diversification and digital innovation.

 

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on banking, mobility, payments, insurance, data center services, and government sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore while net sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mo Salah

Salah stars as Liverpool maintain perfect Champions League run with 1-0 win

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC MTS and Havaldar Results 2024 to be out soon; Know when, where to check

World Chess Championship Game 13

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 13: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Vedanta

Vedanta hits all time high, m-cap tops Rs 2 trn; up over 100% in a year

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,600; Nifty at 24,650; Metal leads, Bank drags

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon