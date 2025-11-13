Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.16% to Rs 8.84 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 100.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 185.16% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.843.10 185 OPM %26.5823.23 -PBDT2.370.75 216 PBT1.720.48 258 NP0.720.36 100
