Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 21.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 21.51% to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1062.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1326.171062.99 25 OPM %8.3312.01 -PBDT109.01132.25 -18 PBT79.20104.49 -24 NP66.4984.71 -22
