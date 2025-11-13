Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 21.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 21.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 21.51% to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1062.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1326.171062.99 25 OPM %8.3312.01 -PBDT109.01132.25 -18 PBT79.20104.49 -24 NP66.4984.71 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

