KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 179.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.20% to Rs 74.90 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 179.38% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 74.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.9056.23 33 OPM %27.8222.25 -PBDT20.0310.28 95 PBT14.735.33 176 NP10.843.88 179
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content