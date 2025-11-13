Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 150.60 croreNet profit of Jyoti Structures rose 37.68% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 150.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales150.60107.49 40 OPM %5.846.42 -PBDT13.338.67 54 PBT10.176.69 52 NP9.727.06 38
