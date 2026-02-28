Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.73 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways.

The contract involves the manufacturing, supply and installation of 13 sets of one coach set of seats and berths with hardware. The order is to be executed by March 29, 2026.

As per the terms of the contract, up to 80% of the supply portion will be paid upon submission of the Inspection Certificate and Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate. The remaining 20% of the supply portion, along with 100% of installation charges, will be paid after receipt and acceptance of stores by the consignee based on the Installation Certificate issued by the competent authority.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 83.77% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.82 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.52 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.31% YoY to Rs 168.57 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure fell 1.68% to end at Rs 129.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News