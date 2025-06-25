Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma said that wholly owned step-down subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o. has obtained marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg.

Dyrupeg contains the active substance pegfilgrastim and is a biological medicine. It is a 'biosimilar medicine'; this means that Dyrupeg is highly similar to another biological medicine (the 'reference medicine) that is already authorised in the area of the regulatory agency.

Dyrupeg is intended for the reduction in the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in adult patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy for malignancy (with the exception of chronic myeloid leukaemia and myelodysplastic syndromes).

 

Earlier in April 2025, Dyrupeg received marketing authorization in the European Union from the European Commission (EC).

This is CuraTeQs third biosimilar to be approved by MHRA after the approval of Bevqolva in December 2024 and Zefylti in May 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite a 11.9% jump in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 1113.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

