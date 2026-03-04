Aurobindo Pharma launches Pomalidomide capsules in US market

Aurobindo Pharma informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has launched Pomalidomide Capsules in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg in the U.S. market.

The product is the generic equivalent of Pomalyst Capsules of BMS Pharmaceuticals Corp. Eugia Pharma Specialities was among the First-to-File (FTF) ANDA applicants. Manufacturing will take place at Eugia Unit-I.

Pomalidomide, a third-generation immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), is used in combination with dexamethasone, and sometimes bortezomib, for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma.

According to IQVIA MAT data for the twelve months ending January 2026, Pomalidomide Capsules have an estimated market size of approximately US$ 3.3 billion in the U.S.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma shed 0.95% to Rs 1,199.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News