Spice Lounge Food Works expands its XORA World pipeline

To host internationally acclaimed DJ and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee on 02 April 2026 at Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Spice Lounge Food Works announced that XORA World, its experiential and cultural events platform, will present internationally acclaimed DJ and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee on 02 April 2026 at Quake Arena, Hyderabad as part of his India Tour.

The event will be hosted across a curated 50,000 sq. ft. multi-level immersive venue format, designed to deliver a premium live entertainment experience.

The Black Coffee event forms part of the Company's broader XORA World pipeline, following the recently announced large-scale cultural celebration of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year musical journey.

XORA World is being developed as a proprietary experiential vertical under the Company's broader hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem, with a long-term objective of creating repeatable, high-impact consumer engagement platforms.

