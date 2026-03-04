Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Lounge Food Works expands its XORA World pipeline

Spice Lounge Food Works expands its XORA World pipeline

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

To host internationally acclaimed DJ and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee on 02 April 2026 at Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Spice Lounge Food Works announced that XORA World, its experiential and cultural events platform, will present internationally acclaimed DJ and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee on 02 April 2026 at Quake Arena, Hyderabad as part of his India Tour.

The event will be hosted across a curated 50,000 sq. ft. multi-level immersive venue format, designed to deliver a premium live entertainment experience.

The Black Coffee event forms part of the Company's broader XORA World pipeline, following the recently announced large-scale cultural celebration of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year musical journey.

 

XORA World is being developed as a proprietary experiential vertical under the Company's broader hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem, with a long-term objective of creating repeatable, high-impact consumer engagement platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,450; VIX spurts 22.46%

Nifty trades below 24,450; VIX spurts 22.46%

RailTel Corp's board to consider second interim dividend on March 9

RailTel Corp's board to consider second interim dividend on March 9

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air