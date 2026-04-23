Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1436.1, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1436.1, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 12.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1436.1, up 1.33% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.