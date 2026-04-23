Cipla Ltd spurts 4.25%, gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1288.9, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1288.9, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 5.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1286.8, up 3.91% on the day. Cipla Ltd is down 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.