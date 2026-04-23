Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 6.62%, Gains for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.99, up 6.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.42% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% fall in NIFTY and a 4.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.99, up 6.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has added around 20.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 422.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 162.77, up 6.78% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd is down 25.42% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% fall in NIFTY and a 4.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.