Welspun Corp Ltd soars 6.34%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1211.4, up 6.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% gain in NIFTY and a 46.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1211.4, up 6.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 51.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12892.2, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.