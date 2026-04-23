Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 3.28%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2313.4, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2313.4, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 24195.15. The Sensex is at 77763.49, down 0.96%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2311.1, up 3.22% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 62.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.48% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 42.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.