RVNL ralllies on bagging Rs 404-cr order from East Coast Railway

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained 3.68% to Rs 424.15 after the company emerged as 'lowest bidder' (L1) from East Coast Railway for Koraput-Singapur road doubling project worth Rs 404.40 crore.

The order entails execution of 27 major bridges and earth work in formation of approaches, protection works and other connected miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur road doubling project of Waltair Divison, East Coast Railway.

The project cost stood at Rs 404.40 crore and it is to be executed in 30 months.

Meanwhile, RVNL also emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from Central Railway for designing and supplying traction system in Bhusaval- Khandawa sections of Central Railway. The said contract is worth Rs 137.16 crore and it will be executed in 24 months.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

