Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's Bachupally facility flagged with eight USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma's Bachupally facility flagged with eight USFDA observations

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of its Unit-XII manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Telangana.

The inspection, covering both oral solids and injectable units, was conducted between 25 August and 5 September 2025. At the conclusion, the USFDA issued a Form 483 citing eight procedural observations.

The company clarified that the observations are procedural in nature and do not affect its financials or operations. Aurobindo added that it will submit a detailed response to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it said.

 

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite a 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.23% to Rs 1,046.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

