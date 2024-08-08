Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 786736.36% to Rs 865.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 54.83% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 786736.36% to Rs 865.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.865.520.110.531809.098.054.728.004.676.414.14