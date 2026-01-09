Friday, January 09, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

National Standard (India) Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2026.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 132 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5622 shares in the past one month.

 

National Standard (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2165.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 210 shares in the past one month.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd soared 19.19% to Rs 633.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1529 shares in the past one month.

Race Eco Chain Ltd gained 15.87% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 595 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 12.70% to Rs 148.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 537 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

