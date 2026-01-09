Friday, January 09, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Tips Music Ltd, Indian Bank, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2026.

Tips Music Ltd, Indian Bank, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2026.

MTAR Technologies Ltd spiked 6.20% to Rs 2675.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13503 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd soared 3.60% to Rs 537.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5249 shares in the past one month.

 

Indian Bank surged 3.26% to Rs 855. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41704 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade near day's low as ICICI Bank, Adani Ports weigh

Gabion Technologies IPO GMP

Gabion Technologies IPO booked 768x; check allotment status, latest GMP

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI FD interest rates in January 2026: From 6.4% to 7.3% on special FDs

Why are Hitachi Energy, CG Power shares falling today?

Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova shares sink up to 11% in 2 days; time to buy?

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Russia's secret oil ships: How shadow tankers evade the West's watch

Gokaldas Exports Ltd gained 3.11% to Rs 645.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20300 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd jumped 2.94% to Rs 205.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38620 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on securing PWD Jammu legislature complex order

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on securing PWD Jammu legislature complex order

Nifty trades near 25,800 level; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty trades near 25,800 level; PSU bank shares decline

Govt to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims: Gadkari

Govt to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims: Gadkari

Amit Shah calls for mission mode counter terror operations to achieve terror free J&K

Amit Shah calls for mission mode counter terror operations to achieve terror free J&K

Vodafone Idea rises after DoT freezes AGR dues, eases payment burden

Vodafone Idea rises after DoT freezes AGR dues, eases payment burden

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026