MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tips Music Ltd, Indian Bank, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2026.

MTAR Technologies Ltd spiked 6.20% to Rs 2675.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13503 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd soared 3.60% to Rs 537.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5249 shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank surged 3.26% to Rs 855. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41704 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd gained 3.11% to Rs 645.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20300 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd jumped 2.94% to Rs 205.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38620 shares in the past one month.

