Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.20% to Rs 34.40 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.4039.63 -13 OPM %-37.478.00 -PBDT-11.031.35 PL PBT-15.58-3.81 -309 NP-15.89-3.56 -346
