Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales decline 13.20% to Rs 34.40 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.4039.63 -13 OPM %-37.478.00 -PBDT-11.031.35 PL PBT-15.58-3.81 -309 NP-15.89-3.56 -346

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST


