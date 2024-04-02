Japan Stocks end mixed

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 35.82 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 39,838.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 6.77 points, 0.25%, to 2,714.45.
Total 21 of 33 TSE sectors closed in negative territory, with marine transportation being worst performer, falling 2.1%, followed by rubber product (down 2.1%). Land transported (down 1.6%),air transportation (down 1.5%), and retail trade (down 1.4%), while oil & coal products was top performer, rising 1.8%, followed by mining (up 1.67%).
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Monetary Base Gains 1.6% On Year In March- The monetary base in Japan was up 1.6% on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 666.240 trillion yen. Banknotes in circulation were down 0.8% on year, while coins in circulation sank 1.8%. Current account balances added an annual 2.2%, including a 2.5% increase in reserve balances. The seasonally adjusted monetary base rose 3.6%.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen fetched 151.67 per US dollar compared with 151.34 per US dollar in Tokyo on Monday.
