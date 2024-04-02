Japan Stocks end mixed

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 35.82 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 39,838.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 6.77 points, 0.25%, to 2,714.45.

Total 21 of 33 TSE sectors closed in negative territory, with marine transportation being worst performer, falling 2.1%, followed by rubber product (down 2.1%). Land transported (down 1.6%),air transportation (down 1.5%), and retail trade (down 1.4%), while oil & coal products was top performer, rising 1.8%, followed by mining (up 1.67%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Monetary Base Gains 1.6% On Year In March- The monetary base in Japan was up 1.6% on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 666.240 trillion yen. Banknotes in circulation were down 0.8% on year, while coins in circulation sank 1.8%. Current account balances added an annual 2.2%, including a 2.5% increase in reserve balances. The seasonally adjusted monetary base rose 3.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen fetched 151.67 per US dollar compared with 151.34 per US dollar in Tokyo on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japan stock market finished session in mixed terrain on Tuesday, 02 April 2024, amid concerns of potential government intervention in the currency market to curb the yens weakening trend.