Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australia Market ends stronger

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Australia stock market finished session slightly higher on Monday, 26 February 2024, as gains in technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financial stocks countered the losses in consumer staples, miners and energy firms.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 9.26 points, or 0.12%, to 7,652.84. The broader All Ordinaries index added 8.96 points, or 0.11%, to 7,908.14.
Technology and consumer discretionary shares outperformed the market, with shares in WiseTech (up 1.4%), Xero (up 2.1%) and data centre operator NEXTDC (up 1%) all increasing. Wesfarmers (up 1.8%) and Aristocrat Leisure (up 1.3%) both climbed. Online electronics seller Kogan.coms share price rocketed more than 20% after it unveiled a 42.2% surge in gross profits to $89.5 million and a 5.9% improvement on gross margins for the first half of the 2024 financial year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Energy shares closed lower as crude oil prices extended losses amid concerns over a potentially higher U.S. inflation print. Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos fell 1.7% and 5.3%, respectively.
Materials and resources were also weaker on the back of declining iron-ore and copper prices
Suncorp (up 3.5%) was stronger after the insurer reported a 14% increase in its cash earnings amid a rise in premiums.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Australia Market ends marginally higher

Australia Market ends lower

Australia Market ends softer

UK-India Showcase Paves The Way For Stronger Economic Ties With 'Alive With Opportunity' Campaign

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Board of Ircon International appoints senior management personnel

MCX signs MoU with Jakarta Futures Exchange

TVS Motor launches TVS HLX 150F with ecothrust engine

Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

Vinati Organics allots 8.83 lakh equity shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon