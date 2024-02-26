Australia Market ends stronger

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 9.26 points, or 0.12%, to 7,652.84. The broader All Ordinaries index added 8.96 points, or 0.11%, to 7,908.14.
Technology and consumer discretionary shares outperformed the market, with shares in WiseTech (up 1.4%), Xero (up 2.1%) and data centre operator NEXTDC (up 1%) all increasing. Wesfarmers (up 1.8%) and Aristocrat Leisure (up 1.3%) both climbed. Online electronics seller Kogan.coms share price rocketed more than 20% after it unveiled a 42.2% surge in gross profits to $89.5 million and a 5.9% improvement on gross margins for the first half of the 2024 financial year.
Energy shares closed lower as crude oil prices extended losses amid concerns over a potentially higher U.S. inflation print. Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos fell 1.7% and 5.3%, respectively.
Materials and resources were also weaker on the back of declining iron-ore and copper prices
Suncorp (up 3.5%) was stronger after the insurer reported a 14% increase in its cash earnings amid a rise in premiums.
