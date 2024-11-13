Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets decline for third consecutive session

Australian markets decline for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Australian markets fell for a third consecutive session amid a broad selloff. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.75 percent to 8,193.40 despite Commonwealth Bank of Australia reporting first-quarter cash earnings slightly ahead of market consensus. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.76 percent lower at 8,450.90.

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was unchanged from the previous three months, although it was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent.

Both the private sector and the public sector rose 0.8 percent for the quarter.

 

The largest industry contributors to quarterly wages growth were healthcare and social assistance (+1.7 percent), retail trade (+2.1 percent), and administrative and support services (+2.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, wage prices were up 3.5 percent, down from 4.1 percent in the second quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Wockhardt Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 16 cr, revenue at Rs 809 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

PremiumAnkit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge

ideaForge boosts India's drone sector with focus on tech indigenisation

Jharkhand Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

PremiumMobiKwik

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon