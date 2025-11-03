Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australian markets end modestly higher

Australian markets end modestly higher

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Australian markets ended modestly higher as the Reserve Bank of Australia kicked off its two-day policy meeting amid rising economic complexities.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.15 percent to 8,894.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled little changed with a positive bias at 9,182.50. Lender Westpac rallied 2.8 percent despite reporting a drop in annual profit.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

