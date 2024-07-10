Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1099.5 points or 1.87% at 57606.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 7.2%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.34%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.25%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.9%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.56%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.12%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.99%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.89%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.92%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.62%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.59%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 489.39 or 0.9% at 53666.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.81 points or 0.72% at 16117.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.25 points or 0.68% at 24267.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 602.55 points or 0.75% at 79749.09.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 2676 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

