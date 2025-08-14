Autoline Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 151.98 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries declined 90.49% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 151.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales151.98151.13 1 OPM %8.9410.51 -PBDT5.479.37 -42 PBT0.255.29 -95 NP0.515.36 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content