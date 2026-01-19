Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

S.M. Gold Ltd, Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup, Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd and Diligent Media Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2026.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 78.3 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 16.33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup lost 9.98% to Rs 108.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1516 shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd fell 9.96% to Rs 1070.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 184 shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd plummeted 9.73% to Rs 4.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18853 shares in the past one month.

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

