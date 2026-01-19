Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nureca jumps on strong Q3 turnaround

Nureca jumps on strong Q3 turnaround

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Nureca jumped 3.71% to Rs 322.50 after the digital-first healthcare company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for Q3 FY26.

Net profit stood at Rs 3.73 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 2.80 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, PAT rose 2.8% from Rs 3.63 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 49.8% YoY to Rs 39.64 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 26.46 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.0% from Rs 37.74 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, and was broadly flat sequentially versus Rs 4.60 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Total expenditure rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 36.39 crore during the quarter. Employee expenses increased 12.5% YoY to Rs 4.32 crore, while raw material costs surged 158.50% to Rs 10.34 crore from Rs 4.0 crore last year. Interest expense rose 55.56% YoY to Rs 0.28 crore from Rs 0.18 crore, while depreciation eased 7.4% YoY to Rs 0.50 crore.

The management stated that the financial performance was primarily driven by enhanced operational efficiencies, improved sourcing strategies, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities. Focused cost optimization, tighter supply chain controls, and productivity improvements enabled better margins, while scalable manufacturing capabilities supported sustainable growth and consistent execution.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank, Eternal drag Sensex 200 pts; Nifty tests 25,600; SMIDs slip

Jindal Saw share price

Here's why Jindal Saw share price climbed 18% on bourses on January 19

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi HC upholds patent rejection of nematode-based cancer detection method

Shadowfax IPO GMP

Brokerages at odds over Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies IPO; apply?

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026: Gujarat vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

Nureca continues to operate a digital-first, asset-light model, with over 90% of revenues generated through online channels. The company remains debt-free and maintains a healthy liquidity position.

Nureca is a digital healthcare company focused on home healthcare and wellness products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today