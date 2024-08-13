Available Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Available Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.13 8 OPM %57.1430.77 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content