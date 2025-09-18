Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avantel bags Rs 13-cr Satcom order from BEL

Avantel bags Rs 13-cr Satcom order from BEL

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Avantel announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 12.51 crore for the supply of Satcom products from Bharat Electronics (BEL).

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 7.38 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Avantel rose 0.28% to Rs 177.35, while shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) fell 0.35% to Rs 410.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

