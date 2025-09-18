Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen pressured as dollar rebounds; Attempts to hold under Rs 88/$ mark

INR seen pressured as dollar rebounds; Attempts to hold under Rs 88/$ mark

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee gave back some of its previous day gains but continues to stay strengthened under Rs 88 per dollar mark in opening trades on Thursday. Dollar recovery following a widely expected 25 bps rate cut by Fed with a cautious outlook is seen weighing on the local unit. INR opened at Rs 87.93 per dollar and fell to a low of 88.01 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 25 paise to close at 87.84 against US dollar on Wednesday, near a 3 and half week high, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and supported by optimism over US-India trade negotiations. Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday after India and the U.S. agreed to speed up talks on a bilateral trade. After a high-level official meeting, it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 313.02 points, or 0.38 percent, at 82,693.71, extending gains for a second day. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 91.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,330.25 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.2 percent and half a percent, respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from ONGC

Cochin Shipyard rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from ONGC

SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon