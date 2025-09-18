Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green issues externally credit-enhanced green bond of Rs 670 cr

KPI Green issues externally credit-enhanced green bond of Rs 670 cr

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
KPI Green Energy has successfully listed its inaugural green bond worth Rs 670 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India. This marks a significant advancement for sustainable finance within the Indian renewables sector.

The five-year bond, carrying an annual coupon rate of 8.50% with a quarterly amortisation profile, is supported by a 65% partial guarantee from GuarantCo , part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, which is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and France. GuarantCo is rated AA??' by Fitch and A1 by Moody's. This external credit enhancement has enabled AA+(CE) rating from both CRISIL and ICRA, broadening the investor base to include long-term domestic institutions such as infrastructure funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies.

 

Bond proceeds will be used to expand KPI Green Energy's solar, wind, and hybrid project portfolio, across India. These new projects are expected to bring clean electricity to approximately 210,000 people and businesses each year, while avoiding more than 344,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This step not only accelerates India's clean energy transition but also mobilizes Rs 670 crore of domestic institutional investment beyond conventional banking sources.

KPI Green Energy has already developed 1 GW of renewable capacity and continues to advance towards its target of 10 GW by 2030. The company's sustained pipeline, exceeding 3 GW, places it among the country's frontrunners in renewable energy expansion.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

