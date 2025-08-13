Aveer Foods standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 34.01 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods declined 49.04% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.0127.86 22 OPM %4.447.14 -PBDT1.321.88 -30 PBT0.651.04 -38 NP0.531.04 -49
