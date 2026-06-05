Avi Polymers surges as board OKs 1:10 bonus issue proposal

Avi Polymers rallied 4.95% to Rs 17.59 after the company's board approved a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10.

Accordingly, the company will issue 1 equity share for every 10 equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

As on March 31, 2026, the company 21,52,01,617 free reserves Following the bonus issue, the paid-up equity share capital will increase to Rs 103.49.crore comprising 10,34,94,710 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Additionally, the companys board approved the sub-division/split of the face value of equity shares, each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each

Post split the companys authorized capital will comprise 1,05,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 and paid up capital will consist of 1,03,49.47,100 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Further, the board has approved a strategic expansion into high-growth sustainable industries including industrial waste management systems, advanced material recycling technology and carbon footprint optimization & sustainability consulting services.

Avi Polymers operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries AVI Eco Spark (AgriTech / KrishiBuddy) and AVI Al Technologies (Al services and HealthTech / AVIHealth Al) and is building a diversified digital ecosystem across agriculture, healthcare and sustainability.

The company reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.24 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 0.74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 150.28 crore during the quarter against nil in the year-ago period.

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