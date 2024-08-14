Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 49.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.01% to Rs 64.06 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 49.65% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.01% to Rs 64.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.0681.10 -21 OPM %7.939.08 -PBDT5.016.97 -28 PBT2.844.91 -42 NP2.134.23 -50
