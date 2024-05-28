Avro India standalone net profit rises 1.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.62% to Rs 22.52 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 93.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Avro India rose 1.15% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.62% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.