AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 132.42 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 103.36% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.42104.52 27 OPM %12.017.50 -PBDT17.8011.35 57 PBT14.857.92 88 NP12.125.96 103
