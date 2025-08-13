Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 132.42 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 103.36% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.42104.52 27 OPM %12.017.50 -PBDT17.8011.35 57 PBT14.857.92 88 NP12.125.96 103

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

